Andhra Pradesh

Senior Maoist leader Dubbasi Shankar arrested by Odisha Police

Senior Maoist leader and Special Zonal Committee member of Andhra Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) Dubbasi Shankar alias Mahender was reportedly arrested by Odisha police in Koraput district on Tuesday.

As per the initial reports, he reportedly had moved out of the jungle terrain to undergo some treatment in Koraput district, when he was nabbed by a special team.

It is also learnt that Kiran, Area Committee Member, of Pedabayalu Area Committee of AOBSZC, who was accompanying him was also arrested.

The arrest of Shankar is a big blow to the Maoist movement in the AOB (Andhra Odisha Border) region.


