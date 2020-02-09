Senior IPS officer A.B. Venkateshwara Rao suspended in A.P.

Senior IPS officer, A.B. Venkateshwara Rao, who is in the rank of Director-General, has been suspended on charges of violating the All India Services (AIS) Rules.

Mr. Rao, who was said to be a staunch TDP supporter, served as Additional DG (CID) and also as Director-General (Intelligence). He was not given any posting after the YSRCP came into power.

Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney issued orders on Saturday suspending Mr. Rao, and directed him not to leave Vijayawada without obtaining permission from the government, during the suspension period.

It was alleged that Mr. Rao colluded with a foreign defence manufacturing company, R.T. Inflatables Private Limited, and reportedly leaked critical police and intelligence information to the Israel-based company.

The IPS officer had reportedly violated all procedures in awarding contracts to the firm, which was security threat to the State and the nation,