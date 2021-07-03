Senior IAS officer deposes before CID in Amaravati ‘land scam’

‘Minister ordered us to carry out instructions’

In a significant breakthrough, a senior IAS officer and the then Joint Collector of Guntur, Sreedhar Cherukuri, deposed before the CID as a witness in the Amaravati Assigned Land Scam, said top investigation sources.

The deposition had unravelled several startling facts and had explosive allegations against several key government officials and leaders in the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The deposition also established that the revenue records of Thulluru mandal were called for specifically and land details were taken confidentially in October 2014, two months before the APCRDA Act was notified and the process of Land Pooling Scheme was set in January 2015, said the investigative sources.

According to the deposition, the process began when N. Sreekanth, the then commissioner of CRDA, forwarded minutes of the meeting to the Collector, which became the basis for the G.O.41 on assigned lands and the then Minister for Municipal Administration P. Narayana oversaw the whole process minutely.

Dr. Sreekanth said in the deposition that he was asked by then Collector of Guntur and later then principal secretary, MA&UD D. Sambasiva Rao to furnish one set of photocopies of all land records of Thullur mandal on October 30, 2014 to furnish them for a meeting of Group of Minsters to decide the location of the capital city. A memo vide No.11376/M2/2014 was sent from the office of principal secretary too.

Mr. Sreedhar the directed the then District Revenue Officer R.O. and Superintendents of Sections D and E of the Guntur Collectorate to obtain the original record of Adangal from 2009 – 2014, 1.B Register, Revenue Survey Record, F.M.B and details of Land Acquisition and Land reform cases from Thullur MRO and get the photocopies prepared.

After getting the photocopies, one set of attested copies was sent to the Principal Secretary MA and UD vide letter Rc.No.4060/2014-D2, Dt. 09.11.2014. Later, the original records were supposed to be returned to MRO Office, Thullur.

“But, recently I got to know that these records, for the most part, were retained in the Collectorate itself or whose instructions the originals were retained is a matter of enquiry as I am not aware of it, “ said Dr Sreedhar in the deposition .

He also deposed that at that time Ministers P.Narayana and P. Pulla Rao were accompanied by a group of private people, including local TDP leaders, who used to interact with subordinate revenue officials.

Dr. Sreedhar also pointed out in spite of several reminders, no clarity was given on various issues like how to treat lands which were given to the political sufferers/ex-servicemen, whether lands were assigned before 1954 or after 1954, the government lands which were encroached and the assigned lands which were alienated to others.

He had also mentioned about the violations in allotment of assigned lands under AP Assigned Land Act 1977 and said that it was an offence to alienate assigned lands to others.

“Despite my specific remarks, the then Minister P. Narayana declared and made an announcement to allot returnable plots for various categories of lands/issues in the meeting,” Dr. Sreedhar said in the deposition.

The then Commissioner, CRDA requested to send a proposal to frame a G.O.on allotting returnable plots in lieu of assigned lands as per the minutes and they have become the basis for framing G.O 41 MA&UD(CRDA-2) Dept, dated February 16, 2016, said Dr Sreedhar.

“Even before the issue of G.O., I brought to the notice of Mr. Narayana that the proposals initiated are against the law and will have legal implications. But Mr. Narayana said that officers are not the decision-makers and he and the others who were in the government are decision-makers, and the officers will only implement the decision, and directed us to implement the instructions as ordered,” said Dr. Sreedhar.