Senior counsel engaged to defend govt. at CAT

The State government has engaged the services of senior advocate D. Prakash Reddy to defend the government at the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in the petition filed by IRS officer and former AP Economic Development Board CEO J. Krishna Kishore.

Mr. Kishore was placed under suspension and later booked by the Crime Investigation Department on charges of misuse of funds and corruption.

He later approached CAT challenging the suspension. According to a government order issued on Wednesday, senior counsel Mr. Prakash Reddy’s services were engaged and the legal expenses would be borne by the Board.