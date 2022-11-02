Senior civil judge explains to jail inmates about their rights at awareness programme

Senior Civil Judge G. Deenababu and District Jail Superintendent M. Shafi-Ur- Rehman speaking at a legal aid camp on jail premises in Anantapur on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Members of the District Legal Services Authority(DLSA) Anantapur, led by its secretary and Senior Civil Judge G. Deenababu, visited the District Jail at Reddipalli near Anantapur on Tuesday to interact with the inmates.

The DLSA officials, with Law students in tow, held an awareness programme for the 161 inmates at the Reddipalli’s Village Legal Care and Support Centre attached to the jail and explained to them about their right to access to defense counsel, legal services, health services and their right to appeal.

Jail Superintendent M. Shafi-Ur-Rehman explained the status of the inmates when the judge sought the details of the legal cases of each of the under-trial inmates and the impediments (if any) in providing them early justice.

They told the jail officials should ensure that the inmates be taken to the Government General Hospital as and when it is necessary.