Senior citizen charred to death as blanket catches fire in Vizianagaram district

December 16, 2023 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

A senior citizen was charred to death in Boddam village of Vepada mandal in Vizianagaram district in the early hours of Saturday (December 16.) According to police, the deceased was identified as Timma Nagamayya (75) and he was a bed-ridden patient. His blanket accidentally caught fire from a nearby bonfire. He died on the spot as he was unable to move immediately from the bed in spite of the flames engulfing the cot.

His wife Sanyasamma tried in vain to save him. Due to her old age and lack of strength, she could not save him. Vepada sub-inspector K. Rajesh filed a case and sent the body to the S. Kota government hospital for post-mortem.

