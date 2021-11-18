Senior BJP leaders to participate in Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra on November 21

BJP State president Somu Veerraju announced his party's decision to participate in the Amaravati farmers' Maha Padayatra on November 21, at a meeting of the SC Morcha here amidst reports that Union Home Minister Amit Shah exhorted them to press for retention of the capital in Amaravati.

Mr. Veerraju, party's national general secretary Daggubati Purandeswari, national executive member Kanna Lakshminarayana, national secretary Y. Satya Kumar, MPs Y.S. Chowdary and C.M. Ramesh and other leaders will join the farmers on the given date.

Addressing the SC Morcha meeting, Mr. Veerraju said the government's proposal to split the capital into three parts as legislative, executive and judicial capitals was retrogressive, and asserted that the capital would be developed by the Central government which had already given ₹2,500 crore for infrastructure creation.

He said the BJP was with Amaravati farmers and questioned if the State government was oblivious to the fact that the works done so far in Amaravati would not be possible without support from the Centre. Development of Amaravati is a responsibility of the Central government, Mr. Veerraju said while making a detailed mention of the assistance provided till date.