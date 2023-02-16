HamberMenu
Senior BJP leader from Andhra Pradesh Kanna Lakshminarayana quits party

He accuses party State president Somu Veerraju of humiliating him, says he will announce his future course of action soon

February 16, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Kanna Lakshminarayana addressing the media after announcing his resignation from the BJP, in Guntur on Thursday. | Photo Credit: T. Vijay Kumar

BJP national executive member and senior leader Kanna Lakshminarayana resigned from the primary membership of the party, and released the resignation letter to the media at his house here on Thursday.

Mr. Lakshminarayana, who had expressed his displeasure against the leadership about three weeks ago, said he took the decision after facing “great humiliation, discrimination and neglect in the party.” He further alleged that State party president Somu Veerraju had humiliated him.

He also alleged that he had been removed as State party president unceremoniously and replaced by Mr. Veerraju.

“Mr. Veerraju has been humiliating all those who joined in the party when I was the State president,” Mr. Lakshminarayana alleged.

He further alleged that Mr. Veerraju and a few others were not allowing any newcomers into the party. “They are sharing all the key posts among themselves. They do not want to give priority to any other leader,” he alleged.

Along with Mr. Lakshminarayana, another national executive member-OBC and incharge of Andaman and Nicobar Thalla Venkatesh Yadav and other leaders who held party positions in the past too quit the party. Many other leaders are expected to announce their resignations on Friday.

“I will announce my future course of action after discussing with my supporters,” Mr. Lakshminarayana told The Hindu later. It is widely believed that he may join the TDP.

