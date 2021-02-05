Andhra Pradesh

Senior Army officer calls on Chief Minister

Major General R.K. Singh, General Officer Commanding of A.P. and Telangana Sub-Area, called on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office in Tadepalli on Friday.

During the meeting, Major General Singh invited Mr. Jagan to attend the golden jubilee celebrations of India’s victory over Pakistan in the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, to be held in Tirupati on February 18.

Later, NCC cadets from the A.P.-Telangana NCC directorate, who won the Prime Minister’s Championship at the recently-concluded Republic Day parade in New Delhi, called on the Chief Minister.

