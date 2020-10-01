Senior A.P. cadre IFS officer ‘jumps’ to death in Hyderabad

Hyderabad

01 October 2020 23:44 IST

A senior Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer allotted to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, V. Bhaskara Ramana Murthy (59), allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the ninth floor of his apartment complex at Nagole here in the early hours of Thursday.

The 1987 batch officer was working as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests for Coastal Zone Management at Aranya Bhavan in Guntur. Dr. Murthy is survived by his wife Jyothi and two daughters – Mohata and Manvitha.

He had been on leave for personal reasons since the third week of July, and had since been residing at the apartment complex at Rajiv Swagruha Sadbhavana Township in L.B. Nagar, said inspector V. Ashok Reddy.

“After dinner, he went to bed at around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday. At around 1.30 a.m. on Thursday, the security guard at the complex, Appa Rao, heard a thud near the ‘A’ block. On rushing there, he found Dr. Murthy lying in a pool of blood,” Mr. Ashok Reddy said.

“The reason for his extreme step is not known. A case under Section 174 of the CrPC (suspicious death) has been registered. The body has been handed over to the family members after autopsy,” he added.

‘No family, financial issues’

“There are no family or financial issues. I don’t know about issues at work,” said Ms. Jyothi’s brother Prabhakar, who works in the LIC of India.

“Dr. Murthy performed the ‘muhurtham pooja’ for Manvitha’s wedding on Wednesday. Later in the evening, he, along with his wife and daughter, went to the Sai Baba temple at Dilsukhnagar. He was making arrangements for the wedding,” Mr. Prabhakar said. Dr. Murthy’s elder daughter Mohata, who got married a few years ago, lives in Bengaluru, he added.

Dr. Murthy’s colleagues from the Telangana cadre, who were at his residence to console the family members, were in a state of shock.

“Though we were not in regular touch since the State’s bifurcation, Dr. Murthy called me a couple of times for official work. He was a jovial person and never hurt anyone,” a senior IFS officer said. “He was a man of principles and a thorough professional,” said another officer.

(Dial 914066202000 or 66661117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)