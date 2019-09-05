Sending out a message through ‘Theme Ganeshas’

Vinayaka Chavithi was celebrated with a difference in the city this year as many youth associations in the city tried to send out a message by coming up with innovative, theme-based pandals.

Based on concepts like physical fitness, avoidance of excess mobile phone usage, playing indoor games, and the perils of plastic were brilliantly showcased through the highly creative pandals that drew hundreds of admirers from across teh city.

“Four years ago, I pondered upon why many people put ceramic tiles depicting Gods and Goddesses at public places. I realised that it is done to dissuade people from spitting and urinating on the walls and stairways of the buildings. In India, people are god-fearing and respect anything that is done in the name of god. This inspired us to install Ganesha idols based on a public message that would highlight a certain issue,” said Sai Srinivas, a member of the Ganesh pandal committee near Satyam Junction.

This year, the committee’s theme was to highlight the importance and benefits of playing indoor and outdoor games and a reduction in playing mobile phone games.

“Nowadays, young people spend all their free time time on their mobile phones and are becoming couch potatoes, instead of indulging in outdoor or indoor games. This is affecting both their mental and physical faculties and that is what we want to highlight by showcasing Ganesha playing games with his friends and not wasting his time on the mobile phone,” Mr. Srinivas said.

Last year, the same group had highlighted the importance of adhering to traffic rules and in 2017, the theme was on the importance of blood donation.

Creative ideas

Striking a patriotic note, the youth association at Railway New Colony depicted Lord Ganesha saluting the Tricolour unfurled by his father Lord Shiva.

On a contemporary note, the youth association at Fishing Harbour based their pandal on the theme of plastic pollution. They created a pandal made entirely with plastic bottles, with the message that it is high time they be banned.

“We as fishermen have been facing a lot of problems due to dumping of plastic waste in the ocean. Our catch is depleting fast because of the plastic menace,” said Nookaraju, a member of the Fishing Harbour Youth Club.

In Chilakapeta, the youth association sought to highlight the plight of farmers, with the Ganesha idol seen laboriously carryng a plough on his shoulder.

At Jalaripeta, the theme of the pandal was based on physical fitness where Lord Ganesha is seen working out in the gym to build a well-toned body.