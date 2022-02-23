Andhra Pradesh: send suggestions on new districts by March 3

Secretary to Government (Planning Department) G.Srkr Vijaya Kumar has said that objections and suggestions pertaining to the formation of new districts can be sent to the Collectors of respective districts till March 3.

Reviewing the objections and suggestions received so far from Prakasam, Guntur, West Godavari and Krishna districts here on Wednesday, Mr. Vijaya Kumar said that most of the objections were about declaring Markapuram as a separate district, continuing Kandukuru revenue division in Prakasam district and Dwaraka Tirumala in Eluru among others.

He said that objections received by the Collectors on or before March 3 would be forwarded to the State government by March 10 and the new districts would be declared on April 1.