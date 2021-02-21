Send proposals for development of Dwaraka Bus Station, RTC MD directs officials

‘Reduce expenditure and operate buses keeping in view the needs of passengers’

APSRTC Vice Chairman and Managing Director R.P. Thakur has directed the officials to send proposals for development of the five-storeyed Dwaraka Bus Station (DBS) Complex building in view of the proposed establishment of the Executive capital in the city.

Mr. Thakur inspected the DBS Complex, popularly known as RTC Complex, and later the Maddilapalem RTC Depot here on Sunday.

He inspected the passenger amenities, commercial spaces, parking areas, newly-constructed cargo shed and the ‘in’ and ‘out’ gate at DBS Complex. He directed the officials to widen them for the free passage of buses in and out of the complex. He suggested development of greenery in the complex to minimise pollution.

Mr. Thakur inspected the platforms at the bus station and directed the officials to increase their number to meet the growing number of passengers, particularly, in the city bus station area. He observed that a few parts of the bus complex were under utilised and suggested their development and utilising them for commercial purposes.

Executive Director (operations) K.S. Brahmananda Reddy, ED (engineering) P. Krishna Mohan, ED (Vizianagaram Zone) Ch. Ravi Kumar and Regional Manager (Visakhapatnam) M.Y. Danam participated.

Mr. Thakur presented cash awards to Depot Managers Udaya Sree (Madhurawada) and Dilleswara Rao (Visakhapatnam), and Supervisors Suryanarayana, Soma Raju and Rakesh of Madhurawada Depot and to Supervisors Sreenivasa Rao, Satyavathi and Ramana of Visakhapatnam Depot.

Madhurawada Depot stood first and Visakhapatnam Depot stood fourth in the State for achieving 100% target volume with Earning Per Kilometre (EPK) of corresponding month of previous year. Cash awards of ₹12,000 were given to each of the depots.

Mr. Thakur interacted with RTC associations, delegates and members and appealed to them to improve their performance by reducing the expenditure and by operating buses keeping in view the needs of passengers. He asked the employees to work hard and bring laurels to the corporation as the Chief Minister had merged the services of employees with the government. He also directed the officials concerned to settle the dues to the retired employees at the earliest.

Mr. Thakur also participated in the annual festival of Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinamushidiwada, near Pendurthi, on Sunday. He received the blessings of Sri Swaroopanandendra Swami.