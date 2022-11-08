Seminars, rallies mark Vigilance Awareness Week

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
November 07, 2022 23:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Meetings, seminars, rallies and competitions, organised by various Central and State government departments, marked Vigilance Awareness Week held from October 31 to November 6.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, retired Vigilance Commissioner Veena Ish, Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi, Members of Commissioner of Inquiries R.P. Thakur and J. Satyanarayana, Secretary to Government P. Bhaskar and other officers attended a seminar on ‘Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation’.

Meanwhile, officials of the South-Central Railway (SCR) organized a play to create awareness among the employees against corruption. .

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The aim was to achieve the goal of ‘Transparency and Accountability in Working System’, the railway authorities said.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation too organized a walkathon to sensitize the people against corruption. Food Corporation of India, A.P., General Manager(R) Chandra Shekar Joshi in the valedictory program on Sunday stressed the need to have honesty and accountability in discharging duties. Competitions such as poster making, quiz and essay writing were organised for students.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

BSNL administered e-pledge against corruption and organised seminars on the occasion. ACB has conducted meetings and debates on underlined the need to root out corruption, the officers said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app