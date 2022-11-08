Seminars, rallies mark Vigilance Awareness Week

The Hindu Bureau November 08, 2022 01:16 IST

Meetings, seminars, rallies and competitions, organised by various Central and State government departments, marked Vigilance Awareness Week held from October 31 to November 6.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General K.V. Rajendranath Reddy, retired Vigilance Commissioner Veena Ish, Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Shankha Brata Bagchi, Members of Commissioner of Inquiries R.P. Thakur and J. Satyanarayana, Secretary to Government P. Bhaskar and other officers attended a seminar on ‘Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation’.

Meanwhile, officials of the South-Central Railway (SCR) organized a play to create awareness among the employees against corruption. .

The aim was to achieve the goal of ‘Transparency and Accountability in Working System’, the railway authorities said.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation too organized a walkathon to sensitize the people against corruption. Food Corporation of India, A.P., General Manager(R) Chandra Shekar Joshi in the valedictory program on Sunday stressed the need to have honesty and accountability in discharging duties. Competitions such as poster making, quiz and essay writing were organised for students.

BSNL administered e-pledge against corruption and organised seminars on the occasion. ACB has conducted meetings and debates on underlined the need to root out corruption, the officers said.