Seminar on India-75: Opportunities- Facts today

A seminar on “India-75 : Opportunities- Facts”, will be held at Sri Venkateswara Vignana Mandiram on Sunday to mark the birth centenary of former Vice Chancellor Kommareddy Raja Rammohan Roy.

Chairman of Madya Vimochana Samstha V. Lakshman Reddy said that several personalities from various walks of life would be present. Principal Adviser, Government of AP, Ajeya Kallam would deliver the key note address, while CPI(M) politburo member B.V. Raghavulu, CPI secretary K. Narayana, political analyst K. Nageswar would speak.

MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu will speak on Agriculture, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad will speak on Social sector, MLC KS Lakshmana Rao will speak on Education and former Minister Mandali Buddha Prasad will speak on democracy.