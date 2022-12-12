  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Ronaldo confirms his World Cup ‘dream ended’ with cryptic message on social media

Seminar on ‘How to Prepare for UPSC, Civils’ tomorrow

The Hindu FIC and Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle is organising the seminar at P.B. Siddhartha College

December 12, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Hindu FIC, in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, will conduct a seminar on ‘How to Prepare for UPSC and Civils’, on December 14.

The programme will be conducted at P.B. Siddhartha Degree and PG College, Auditorium, Moghalrajpuram, Vijayawada, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The programme will help the aspirants appearing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to have a better understanding on how to plan their career.

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata will be the chief guest for the event.

Retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary Mohan Kanda, former Special Chief Secretary to A.P. Government, Manmohan Singh, and renowned academician and anthropologist, Dr. P.V. Lakshmaiah, will interact with the students.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.