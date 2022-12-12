Seminar on ‘How to Prepare for UPSC, Civils’ tomorrow

December 12, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu FIC, in association with Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS Study Circle, will conduct a seminar on ‘How to Prepare for UPSC and Civils’, on December 14.

The programme will be conducted at P.B. Siddhartha Degree and PG College, Auditorium, Moghalrajpuram, Vijayawada, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The programme will help the aspirants appearing for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to have a better understanding on how to plan their career.

NTR District Police Commissioner Kanthi Rana Tata will be the chief guest for the event.

Retired IAS officer and former Chief Secretary Mohan Kanda, former Special Chief Secretary to A.P. Government, Manmohan Singh, and renowned academician and anthropologist, Dr. P.V. Lakshmaiah, will interact with the students.