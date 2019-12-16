Seminar on conversion of plastic waste to fuel

Andhra Chamber of Commerce (ACC) will organise a seminar on plastic recycling and waste management with a focus on converting plastic waste into plastic oil, said ACC Vijayawada chapter chairman M. Rajaiah.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that in the current scenario of increased plastic waste generation and lack of proper plastic waste disposal methods and facilities, the Chamber was focused on creating awareness among public and industries.

Mr. Rajaiah said that the Chamber was going to organise a seminar in which Vidya Amarnath, director of Paterson Energy, Chennai, would introduce the concept of plastic pyrolysis with which plastic waste could be converted into diesel equivalent fuel.

Mr. Rajaiah called upon the industrialists who were looking for proper means of plastic disposal and those who would like to set up the plastic recycling units to take part in the seminar to be organised at the Gateway Hotel on Tuesday.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, Central Institute of Plastics Engineering and Technology (CSTS, Vijayawada) director and head V. Kiran Kumar, ACC president V.L. Indira Dutt and others will participate in the seminar.