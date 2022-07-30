Andhra Pradesh

Seminar on careers in Civils at Tirupati on Aug. 4

A.D. Rangarajan TIRUPATI July 30, 2022 22:18 IST
The Hindu Future India Club will conduct a seminar on ‘Careers in Civils/UPSC’ at Saaveri Hall on Sri Padmavati Mahila Viswa Vidyalayam (SPMVV) campus in Tiurpati on August 4 (Thursday) for the benefit of civil services aspirants.

The seminar will help students get an overview of planning and preparing for the much-coveted civil services exams and also throw light upon various study techniques for preliminaries and mains, choosing the right optional subjects, cracking interviews etc. Similar seminars were held in Vijayawada and New Delhi, while the proposed event will benefit the students of the Rayalaseema region.

Former Chief Secretary Mohan Kanda, former Special Chief Secretary Manmohan Singh and, academician and anthropologist P.V. Lakshmaiah will address the students and clarify their doubts, in the presence of SPMVV Vice-Chancellor Jamuna Duvvuru and Registrar D.M. Mamatha.

For more details and registration, contact Ms. Sujatha at 83092 96878. Parents can also accompany the aspiring students to the seminar.

