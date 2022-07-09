Seminar on career in Civil Services by The Hindu, Dr. Lakshamaiah’s

A series of seminars by The Hindu and Dr. Lakshmaiah's has been initiated to sensitise the students on a wide range of career opportunities they could explore upon preparing for the civil services examinations conducted by the Union Public Service Commission. After Vijayawada and New Delhi, the latest leg of the series will be held in Tirupati.

These seminars will help the aspirants in planning and preparing for the civils examination. Experts at the seminar will throw light on preparation strategies required to crack civils preliminary exam, mains and choose right optional subjects and face interviews.

Mohan Kanda, IAS(retired), former Chief Secretary to Government of A.P., Manmohan Singh, former Special Chief Secretary to Government of A.P., renowned academician and anthropologist P. V. Lakshmaiah will address the students and clarify the doubts of the aspirants. Jamuna Duvvuru, Vice-Chancellor, SPMVV, P. Uday Chowdary, Managing Director of Dr. Lakshmaiah IAS study centre, will be present.