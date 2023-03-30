ADVERTISEMENT

Seminar discusses Sri Chaitanya philosophy, congruence of various schools of thought

March 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

Sri Swaminarayan Research Institute chief Sri Bhadresh Das and NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi leading a procession held as a part of the seminar organised by the university’s Odisha Chair, in Tirupati on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The three-day national seminar on ‘Sri Chaitanya philosophy – A dialogue with other Darshanas’ organised by Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR) at the National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati came to a close on March 30 (Thursday). The event was conducted by the Odisha Chair of the university.

Sri Revati Raman Das, head of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Tirupati, recalled how Sanskrit language pepped up the glory of ‘Sri Krishna Tattva’ manifold with its innate richness. Lokabhasha Prachara Samithi president Sadanand Dixit hailed the efforts to bring out the essence of the Chaitanya philosophy.

Sadhu Sri Bhadresh Das, chief monk of Sri Swaminarayan Research Institute, Akshardham, New Delhi, who was conferred with the title ‘Mahamahopadhyaya’ last year by the NSU, recalled the glory of Sri Chaitanya.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, the varsity’s former Vice-Chancellor Hare Krishna Satapathy and Bharatiya Darshanas Anusandhana Parishad (New Delhi) secretary and Poornaprajna Vidyapeeth (Bengaluru) president Haridasa Bhat spoke on the congruence of various schools of thought and the philosophical thought process involved.

Vice-Chancellors Rani Sadasiva Murty (SV Vedic University) and G.S.R. Krishnamurthy (NSU) deliberated upon the academic perspective of the philosophies. NSU Odisha Chair (Utkal Peetham) director Gnana Ranjana Panda conducted the sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US