Seminar discusses Sri Chaitanya philosophy, congruence of various schools of thought

March 30, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The three-day national seminar on ‘Sri Chaitanya philosophy – A dialogue with other Darshanas’ organised by Indian Council of Philosophical Research (ICPR) at the National Sanskrit University (NSU) in Tirupati came to a close on March 30 (Thursday). The event was conducted by the Odisha Chair of the university.

Sri Revati Raman Das, head of International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) Tirupati, recalled how Sanskrit language pepped up the glory of ‘Sri Krishna Tattva’ manifold with its innate richness. Lokabhasha Prachara Samithi president Sadanand Dixit hailed the efforts to bring out the essence of the Chaitanya philosophy.

Sadhu Sri Bhadresh Das, chief monk of Sri Swaminarayan Research Institute, Akshardham, New Delhi, who was conferred with the title ‘Mahamahopadhyaya’ last year by the NSU, recalled the glory of Sri Chaitanya.

Similarly, the varsity’s former Vice-Chancellor Hare Krishna Satapathy and Bharatiya Darshanas Anusandhana Parishad (New Delhi) secretary and Poornaprajna Vidyapeeth (Bengaluru) president Haridasa Bhat spoke on the congruence of various schools of thought and the philosophical thought process involved.

Vice-Chancellors Rani Sadasiva Murty (SV Vedic University) and G.S.R. Krishnamurthy (NSU) deliberated upon the academic perspective of the philosophies. NSU Odisha Chair (Utkal Peetham) director Gnana Ranjana Panda conducted the sessions.