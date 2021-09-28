Sell liquor through online first, Jana Sena tells State government

Jana Sena Party leader Babu Paluru addressing the media in Vizianagaram on Tuesday.

Vizianagaram

28 September 2021 18:16 IST

‘Government trying to target party president and actor Pawan Kalyan’

Jana Sena Party(JSP) State Secretary Babu Paluru on Tuesday asked the State government to sell liquor through online before taking steps to sell movie tickets through online portal.

Addressing the media here, he said that the government was trying to target JSP president and actor Pawan Kalyan by controlling the entire movie ticketing system. “The Ministers Perni Venkataramaiah, Botcha Satyanarayana and others are not worried about skyrocketing prices of petroleum products and essential goods. They are only worried about movie tickets. People who cannot afford will not go to movies but they can’t avoid buying rice, pulses, petrol and others. The Ministers should try to control prices of essential commodities instead of concentrating on Mr. Pawan Kalyan,” said Mr.Babu.

BJP leaders Ravi Teja Lalisetty and S. Gangadhar said the JSP activists would give a befitting rely to all the Ministers and other leaders who were using unparliamentary language against Mr. Pawan Kalyan.