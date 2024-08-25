ADVERTISEMENT

‘Selfie with Modi’ draws crowds at space photo exhibition

Published - August 25, 2024 09:05 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

A girl student taking selfie with the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi installed at Duvvuru Ramanamma Mahila College in Gudur town of Tirupati district on Sunday, as part of the National Space Day celebrations.

Students were thrilled to get themselves photographed along with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life-size portrait at the ‘National Space Day’ event conducted at Duvvuru Ramanamma Mahila College in Gudur town of Tirupati district.

The selfie stand installed at the college continued to draw crowds for long hours, while a whopping 10,000 students got an opportunity to take a glimpse of the nation’s achievements on the space front, which were highlighted at the college.

The three-day photo exhibition conducted by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, was inaugurated by Gudur MLA Pasim Sunil Kumar on Friday, commemorating National Space Day, which ended on Sunday.

Another selfie booth ‘Plant for Mother’ highlighted the need to make the earth green by planting a sapling in memory of their loved ones, while a massive plantation drive, taken up on Sunday, reinforced the message.

The ‘Space Week’ awareness rally taken out on Saturday also featured photographs of scientists, highlighting India’s victory in space exploration.

