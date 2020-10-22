Selfie crazy people cause traffic jams on new flyover

Many students and youth seen clicking photos dangerously

Hundreds of people visiting the city during Dasara festivities are competing with one another to take selfies and photographs on the newly constructed Kanaka Durga flyover.

Many people, while travelling on the flyover, which was inaugurated recently, were seen posing for photographs standing at the parapet wall. With visitors parking their two and four-wheelers on the flyover to take a selfie, it is leading to traffic jams.

Police had a tough time in controlling the rush on the flyover, particularly near Indrakeeladri, which has a picturesque beauty of the temple and the aerial view of Krishna river.

“The scene from the flyover is beautiful. One can enjoy the overflowing Krishna River and Sri Kanaka Durga temple on the other side from the flyover,” said an Intermediate student K. Srivalli of Gollapudi.

“The place is so beautiful for taking photographs and selfies. As the flyover was opened recently, many visitors are preferring to click photographs from the structure near the temple,” said B. Mallikarjuna Rao of Eluru.

One Town Circle Inspector P. Venkateswarlu said the police were making efforts to prevent traffic congestion on the flyover near the temple. “The traffic and Blue Colts police are patrolling the flyover and clearing the rush. We are requesting the visitors not to park vehicles on the flyover and create traffic jams on the bridge,” the CI said.