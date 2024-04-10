GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Selfie booth’ opened at Kavali to encourage voters to exercise franchise

April 10, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - NELLORE

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Nellore District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan at the ‘selfie booth’ opened at Kavali on Wednesday.

Nellore District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan at the ‘selfie booth’ opened at Kavali on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A ‘selfie booth’ was inaugurated by the Collector and District Election Officer M. Hari Narayanan at the office of Kavali Revenue Divisional Officer in Nellore district on April 10 (Wednesday).

The idea is to encourage youngsters to enrol as voters and exercise their franchise in the elections.

Mr. Narayanan and Kavali Assembly constituency Returning Officer Seena Naik took selfies at the booth. The Collector gave a call to the voters to exercise their franchise.

Participating in a training programme for the sectoral officers of Kavali and Kandukur Assembly constituencies, he said that the role of the officers was crucial on the polling day and the day before. “The sectoral officers need to exercise caution from the moment mock poll is conducted on May 13 until the last vote is polled by the evening,” he said.

Mr. Narayanan also asked the officers to monitor the Presiding Officers and Assistant Presiding Officers to avoid glitches at the ground level.

Andhra Pradesh / Nellore / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024

