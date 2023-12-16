GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Self-sufficiency by 2047 is Modi’s dream: Central Minister

December 16, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister of State for Women Welfare and Child Development and AYUSH Munjpara Mahendrabhai reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for 2047 was to make India ‘self-sufficient’.

The minister served as the chief guest in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised at Renigunta and flagged off the Central government schemes’ campaign vehicle. The Yatra was launched with 30,000 campaign vehicles from Jharkhand on November 15, Mr. Mahendrabhai said, while explaining the various schemes initiated by PM Modi to the gathering present. Senior officials from all government departments and BJP leaders were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.