Self-sufficiency by 2047 is Modi’s dream: Central Minister

December 16, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Union Minister of State for Women Welfare and Child Development and AYUSH Munjpara Mahendrabhai reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for 2047 was to make India ‘self-sufficient’.

The minister served as the chief guest in the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised at Renigunta and flagged off the Central government schemes’ campaign vehicle. The Yatra was launched with 30,000 campaign vehicles from Jharkhand on November 15, Mr. Mahendrabhai said, while explaining the various schemes initiated by PM Modi to the gathering present. Senior officials from all government departments and BJP leaders were present.