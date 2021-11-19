Self-reliance will ensure respect for women in society, says official

‘Women should improve skills and earn income to lead a decent life’

Srikakulam District Rural Development Agency Project Director B. Shanti on Friday said that self-reliance would ensure respect for women in the society. She urged all the women to utilise their spare time to improve skills and earn income to lead a decent life. She attended as the chief guest at the Indira Gandhi birth anniversary celebrations organised in the Srikakulam District Library.

Speaking on the occasion, she urged women to develop courage to face all kinds of challenges in their life.

District Library Secretary K. Kumar Raja said that girls were performing well in all competitive examinations utilising libraries.

Deputy Collector T. Savaramma, Women and Child Welfare Officer D. Jayadevi, District Educational Officer G. Pagadalamma and Deputy Librarian G. Tirumala Kumari were among those present.

Earlier, librarians S.V. Ramanamurthy, P. Eswara Rao, Y. Yoganand and others conducted rangoli competition for girls on the occasion.