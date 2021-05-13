Self-medication can lead to serious health complications, say doctors

Sale of drugs without prescription dangerous trend, say doctors

With the non-availability of beds, oxygen in hospitals and lack of financial support to bear medical expenditure, many patients infected by COVID-19 are indulging in self-medication in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

A large number of patients and their relatives are approaching pharmacies without medical prescription of doctors. Almost all pharmacies, even those operated by corporate hospitals, are said to be providing medicines directly to customers. Medical experts say it is a dangerous trend and could lead to serious health complications among COVID-19 patients.

“Incorrect self-diagnosis may worsen the health condition of patients instead of providing relief. It is not at all advisable for COVID-19 patients since symptoms may vary for each patient. The drug suggestions being circulated in social media should not be used by patients on their own. There could be side effects on many organs, including heart, liver and kidneys due to self-medication,” says senior physician and expert on infectious diseases Kutikuppala Suryarao, a Padma Sri awardee.

Indian Medical Association member and senior doctor from Palasa in Srikakulam Duvvada Jeeviteswara Rao says that many patients in rural areas are depending on pharmacies due to non-availability of hospitals and medical assistance in their vicinity. “Patients should try to reach doctors over phone to get proper medical advice. There may not be any adverse impact with the usage of regular medicines for patients in stage-1. But self-medication is dangerous for the patients in the second and third stages,” he adds.

A wholesale drug dealer Motamarri Srinivasa Rao says that pharmacists are not supposed to provide medicines without a doctor’s prescription as per government guidelines. “Doctors recommend medicines based on the age, weight, pre-existing diseases and other issues of patients,” he adds.