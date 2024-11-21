 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Self-financing courses in medicine was introduced in YSRCP’s tenure, says A.P. Health Minister

The YSRCP government had misused Central funds of ₹198 crore allocated for medical colleges, alleges Satya Kumar Yadav

Published - November 21, 2024 08:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav | Photo Credit: File Photo

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that it was the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government which introduced the self-financing scheme in medical education in the State.

Replying to a question in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on November 21 (Thursday), the Minister, while referring to the self-financing scheme, said that each medical college needed an investment of around ₹600 crore, with an annual maintenance cost of ₹135 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Education Research Council (APMERC) was established to ensure quality healthcare services, and the funds collected through the self-financing scheme will be used only for the development of current and new medical colleges, said Mr. Satya Kumar.

Convener quota

He clarified that 50% of the MBBS seats will be allocated under the convener quota, and the seats will be allotted based on merit and reservations.

Regarding in-service reservations, he explained that the government was filling the vacancies in secondary and tertiary health institutions based on the need for specialists.

In-service quota

A committee has analysed the need for specialists and recommended a reduction in the in-service quota, the Minister said.

Mr. Satya Kumar alleged that the previous YSRCP government had negligently handled the construction of the medical colleges funded by the Central government.

“Due to lack of infrastructure, classes were being conducted in sheds. The previous government did not take any steps to recruit teaching staff for the medical colleges. The YSRCP government had misused Central funds of ₹198 crore allocated for medical colleges. The total expenditure for constructing the medical colleges was supposed to be ₹8,400 crore, but only ₹1,400 crore was spent,” he informed the House. 

Published - November 21, 2024 08:26 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.