Self-financing courses in medicine was introduced in YSRCP’s tenure, says A.P. Health Minister

Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that it was the previous YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government which introduced the self-financing scheme in medical education in the State.

Replying to a question in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on November 21 (Thursday), the Minister, while referring to the self-financing scheme, said that each medical college needed an investment of around ₹600 crore, with an annual maintenance cost of ₹135 crore.

The Andhra Pradesh Medical Education Research Council (APMERC) was established to ensure quality healthcare services, and the funds collected through the self-financing scheme will be used only for the development of current and new medical colleges, said Mr. Satya Kumar.

Convener quota

He clarified that 50% of the MBBS seats will be allocated under the convener quota, and the seats will be allotted based on merit and reservations.

Regarding in-service reservations, he explained that the government was filling the vacancies in secondary and tertiary health institutions based on the need for specialists.

In-service quota

A committee has analysed the need for specialists and recommended a reduction in the in-service quota, the Minister said.

Mr. Satya Kumar alleged that the previous YSRCP government had negligently handled the construction of the medical colleges funded by the Central government.

“Due to lack of infrastructure, classes were being conducted in sheds. The previous government did not take any steps to recruit teaching staff for the medical colleges. The YSRCP government had misused Central funds of ₹198 crore allocated for medical colleges. The total expenditure for constructing the medical colleges was supposed to be ₹8,400 crore, but only ₹1,400 crore was spent,” he informed the House.