Self-control during provocation prevents crimes: experts

August 12, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - MADANAPALLE (Annamayya District)

The Madanapalle sub-division police and sub-jail authorities on Saturday organised a ‘Parivarthana’ programme at the local sub-jail here. Speakers at the event appealed to the convicts and the undertrials to practice “self-control” to help them control anger and other negative emotions. They said that this in turn would lead to a healthy society, with a drastic fall in crime rate.

Circle inspector (Madanapalle II Town) S. Murali Krishna said most crimes happen owing to emotionally charged behaviour. “Grave offenses such as murder would be committed on the spur of the moment. In such cases, the perpetrators would have to face criminal justice and their lives would be ruined, and it will also impact their family members,” he said.

The officer said that during moments of provocation and anger, “You should try to remain calm for a while, without any immediate reaction.” He said that by using one’s wisdom, one could save themselves from committing grave crimes.

Senior psychiatrist of government Madanapalle hospital Dr. Radhika said to keep criminal thoughts at bay, one should be strong both physically and mentally. “Bad habits would always contribute to one’s downfall and inclination towards criminal behaviour. By gradually inculcating right conduct and discipline, everyone can contribute to a crime-free society,” she said.

The speakers further said that those with disturbed mental conditions and suicidal thoughts could contact the police through Dial 100. Sub-jail special superintendent Ramakrishna Yadav also spoke at the event.