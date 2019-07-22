‘Self-balancing scooters’ add more teeth to RPF at city railway station

Hoverboards or self-balancing scooters are the latest additions to the Railway Police Force’s arsenal.

An RPF constable, riding the two-wheeled battery operated vehicle on Platform 1 of the Visakhapatnam Railway Station, was the centre of attention as passengers gathered to see the vehicle that can balance itself, allowing riders flexibility to easily navigate in crowded spaces.

The vehicles are an important resource for the RPF as they will help bring down the response time to any incident, besides enhancing the visibility and efficiency of the personnel at the railway station.

RPF Assistant Security Commissioner (Visakhapatnam) K.P. James explained how the vehicles would help the RPF.

“The vehicles are sure to give chain- and bag-snatchers a run for their money. The eco-friendly vehicles can run up to 8 km on a single charge, which takes about 35 to 40 minutes. As soon as a complaint is received on the walkie-talkie, the RPF constable can rush to the spot in a jiffy on the hoverboard and quickly nab the miscreant,” Mr. James said.

“The hoverboards also make the cop stand out from the crowd and thereby draw greater visibility, instilling a sense of confidence among the public and sending chills down the spine of criminals. We have two such vehicles now and plan to procure more with additional features in the future. These vehicles require broad platforms for effective use and they are presently being used on Platforms 1 and 8,” Mr. James added.

Foolproof security

Surveillance cameras are already being used to monitor crowds and scan every inch of the railway station.

“We have 28 cameras now and have plans to increase them to 128 over the course of time. Face detection cameras will also be procured to prevent criminals from entering the station. Body cameras will be given to the staff to have an all-round view of the activities going on around them,” Mr. James said. “As many as 20 personnel have been trained to operate the vehicles and more will be trained, based on the requirement. These battery-operated vehicles will also be launched at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam and Rayagada railway stations in a phased manner,” he said.