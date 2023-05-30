ADVERTISEMENT

Selections for APSSDC-HCL TechBee programme at JNTUA on June 3

May 30, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation in association with HCL will hold selections for the APSSDC-HCL TechBee Early Career programme at the JNTU Anantapur Mechanical Branch (Siemens Centre) on June 3, for those who completed their Intermediate course in 2022 or 2023.

According to a release, the students who got more than 60% marks in the Class 12 mathematics can register at: https://bit.ly/TechbeeGoAP.

The selected students will be allowed internship for six months (between July and December) and trained for one year. They will get a stipend of ₹10,000. After the training, jobs will be provided in HCL and those interested can pursue higher studies in IIM/BITS/SASTRA/AMITY/KL universities with scholarship. The tuition fee will be partially borne by HCL. 

Further information can be had over phone no: 8688030375.

