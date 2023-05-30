HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Selections for APSSDC-HCL TechBee programme at JNTUA on June 3

May 30, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation in association with HCL will hold selections for the APSSDC-HCL TechBee Early Career programme at the JNTU Anantapur Mechanical Branch (Siemens Centre) on June 3, for those who completed their Intermediate course in 2022 or 2023.

According to a release, the students who got more than 60% marks in the Class 12 mathematics can register at: https://bit.ly/TechbeeGoAP.

The selected students will be allowed internship for six months (between July and December) and trained for one year. They will get a stipend of ₹10,000. After the training, jobs will be provided in HCL and those interested can pursue higher studies in IIM/BITS/SASTRA/AMITY/KL universities with scholarship. The tuition fee will be partially borne by HCL. 

Further information can be had over phone no: 8688030375.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / education / Anantapur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.