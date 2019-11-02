Selection of new APCC chief: Chandy gets down to business

AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy began consultations with leaders of the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) to pick a candidate for the panel’s president post on Friday.

Mr. Chandy, who arrived by a flight in the afternoon, met a few leaders of the State coordination committee at Andhra Ratna Bhavan.

After a brief speech, he interacted with AICC secretaries assigned to Andhra Pradesh — Christopher Tilak and C.D. Meyyappan.

Former MP Chinta Mohan. who is said to be one of the aspirants for the APCC chief post, spent a lot of time with Mr.. Chandy.

Former Ministers K. Bapiraju and S. Sailajanath who were also in the list of leaders, interacted with the AICC general secretary.

PCC vice-president and former 20-point Programme Committee chairman N. Tulasi Reddy and AICC secretaries Gidugu Rudraraju and Sirivella Prasad also gave their opinion to Mr. Chandy.

Heavyweights absent

Senior leaders such as KVP Ramachandra Rao, M. M. Pallam Raju and former PCC president N. Raghuveera Reddy whose resignation is the reason for the entire exercise, were conspicuous by their absence.

Addressing members of the Congress Coordination Committee, Mr. Chandy said that India was going through a severe financial crisis. Only the Congress could save the people, but that would not happen if the party leaders and cadre did not put in their full efforts.

Meet with DCC leaders

Mr. Chandy is scheduled to meet members of the District Congress Committees (DCCs) and other party panels on Saturday morning. He will leave the city by the afternoon flight.

Since the approval of the high command is a must, Mr. Oommen Chandy might not announce the name of the new PCC chief, party sources said.