Selection of Group-I candidates done in transparent way, says service panel member

VIJAYAWADA:

24 June 2021 17:52 IST

The selection of candidates in Group-I Mains exams was done in a transparent way, scrupulously following the rule book, said the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) member Shaik Salam Babu, here on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Salam Babu dismissed as baseless the allegations being made against the Commission with regard to irregularities in selection of candidates in the Group-I exams and said they only brought disrepute to the credibility of the Commission.

Referring to the allegation that 70 candidates had been selected under sports quota, he said that there was no truth in it. Candidates of all categories were given equal opportunities and choice of language they wanted to write their exam in. He said the candidates were asked to upload their sports certificates and first priority was given to a gold medal in the Olympics. The certificates were then ratified by the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

Speaking about the alleged exchange of booklets by candidates at the exam centres in places like Kakinada and Srikakulam, the Commission member sought to clarify that as per the norms, damaged booklets were replaced with the buffer booklets.

There was also no truth in reports that there were loopholes in digital valuation of the papers, he said, informing that the Commission had closely studied the various aspects of digital valuation being followed in other states for two months and only after it was convinced that it was a fool-proof system, it decided to go ahead and implement it in the State.

Replying to a query, Mr. Salam Babu said the Commission had discretionary powers to change the ratio of the selection of candidates. He said the result would always depend on the candidates' efficiency and the exam pattern. "There have been cases of candidates who could not succeed in Group-III exams but they cracked the Group-I exams and vice-versa.

He said reforms were brought in the Commission which has been functioning in the most transparent way and it would be always ready to clarify doubts if any. However, the Commission norms did not allow revaluation of answer sheets, he clarified.

Referring to demands that the number of posts be increased in the job calendar released recently, Mr. Salam Babu said since the Commission did not have the power to do it, it had taken the issue to the notice of the government.

Leaders of various student organisations, meanwhile, staged a protest outside the Commission office demanding that the number of posts in the job calendar be increased to ensure justice to the unemployed youth in the State.