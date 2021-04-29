Selected candidates’ list on APPSC website

Certificate verification, oral test from June 14

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has displayed on its website www.psc.ap.gov.in the list of candidates provisionally qualified for the oral test (Interview) for Group-I Services recruitment, on the basis of a written Main Examination held from December 14 to 20 last year.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Commission Secretary said the verification of original certificates followed by an oral test (Interview) would he held at the Commission office, opposite Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada, tentatively from June 14. However, the exact dates would be placed on the website at a later date and individual call letters would also be sent to the candidates.

A copy of the result is available on the Commission website and also in the notice board.

Candidates claiming sports quota vacancies should upload relevant Form-1 certificate relating to Group-I Services within 48 hours so that the same could be forwarded to the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh for verification of their certificates.

Lecturer post

The Commission has also declared a list of provisionally selected candidates for Economics subject, to the post of lecturers in Government Degree Colleges in A.P. Collegiate Education Service.

The list is available on its website and on its notice board.

Date extended

According to the Commission, the Commandant, Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun, has extended the last date to May 21 for submission of application form for the June, 2021 entrance examination, in view of the prevailing COVID situation.

The entrance exam, which was originally scheduled to be held on June 5, stands postponed and fresh dates would be informed later.

Another chance

In view of the prevailing pandemic, the Commission has decided to give another chance to candidates who could not apply earlier for the departmental tests in November 2020.

The Commission would receive online applications for the tests from April 29 to May 10. Candidates who have already applied need not apply again for the same paper codes.

The Village/Ward Secretariat functionaries can also apply for the tests, the dates for which would be announced later.