Selected candidates’ list on APPSC website

The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to the post of Forest Range Officers in the A.P. Forest Service.

The list is also available on the Commission’s website https://psc.ap.gov.in and on the notice board of the Commission’s office.

Lecturer posts

The Commission has decided to call one candidate for oral test (interview) on March 16 for the post of lecturer in Government Degree Colleges in A.P. Collegiate Education Service.

The relevant documents including call letter (memo), check list, attestation form, non-cream layer certificate and deformity certificate (if required) for provisionally qualified candidates is available on the Commission’s website.