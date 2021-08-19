Andhra Pradesh

Selected candidates’ details on Coop dept website

The Commissioner of Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, in a release on Wednesday, said that the list of candidates selected for Sub-Registrar and Assistant Registrar posts in the Cooperation Department has been uploaded on the website, apcooperation.nic.in.

The candidates were selected through APPSC Group-II services notification 10/99. The candidates can check the list and appear before the Cooperation Commissioner’s office at Syamala Nagar in Guntur. They should visit the office on working days before August 26. For further details contact 8019743906 or 9849966252.


