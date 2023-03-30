HamberMenu
Seized silver ornaments worth ₹75 lakh go missing from Kurnool Taluka police station in Andhra Pradesh

The Kurnool SEB seized 105 kgs of silver ornaments and ₹2.05 lakh in cash from a car during a vehicle checking exercise at the Panchalingala check-post on January 28, 2021; Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal orders an inquiry

March 30, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KURNOOL

Ramesh Susarla
A file photo of the silver ornaments seized at the Panchalingala checkpost in Kurnool on January 28, 2021.

A file photo of the silver ornaments seized at the Panchalingala checkpost in Kurnool on January 28, 2021. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Seized silver ornaments worth more than ₹75 lakh went missing from Kurnool Taluka police station on March 30 (Thursday). The Kurnool Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) seized 105 kgs of silver ornaments and ₹2.05 lakh in cash during a vehicle checking exercise at the Panchalingala check-post on January 28, 2021.

The police had seized the case in which the ornaments were being transported from Hyderabad to Tamil Nadu as the owners could not produce any valid document of the transaction. The SEB officials had transferred the case to the Kurnool Taluka police station and handed over the seized ornaments and the cash to the latter.  

Since the transfer of the case, the Circle Inspector of the police station has been changed thrice. At present, Ramalingaiah is the Circle Inspector of the police station.

Sathanabharathi and Manikandam, who were transporting the ornaments and named accused in the case, approached the police station on March 27 with all evidence and court orders to get the ornaments and cash.

The Circle Inspector, in the presence of the other staff of the police station, opened the almirah and found the ornaments missing. They informed about it to their higher-ups. Kurnool Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The news went viral on the social media. The police officials, as a part of the inquiry, interrogated four officers who have discharged their duties as Circle Inspectors at the police station.

