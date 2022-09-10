Seized firecrackers explode in Saluru police station, shed damaged

K Srinivasa Rao September 10, 2022 19:14 IST

They were stored in the station as none turned up to claim them

Seized crackers stored in the Saluru I town police station of Parvathipuram Manyam district exploded on Saturday leading to some tense moments. The police personnel confiscated crackers worth about Rs.3 lakh from unauthorised sellers during the Deepavali season last year. The material was kept in the police station as none came forward to claim it. They caught fire mysteriously and exploded with a loud noise and smoke. The police personnel immediately doused the flames and controlled the fire. None was injured in the incident while a portion of the shed where the firecrackers were kept was damaged. Circle Inspector Sudhakar and SI Narayana Rao told media that it was a minor incident. The residents of the locality heaved a sigh of relief as they had initially feared that there was a bomb blast in the police station.



