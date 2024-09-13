SEIL’s Nellore-based project bags CII National Award

The Nellore-based Project-1 of SEIL Energy India Limited, formerly Sembcorp Energy India Limited, won the ‘National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2024’ in ‘Excellent Energy Efficient Unit’ category from the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The company representatives, Head (Operations Support and Performance Monitoring) J.V.L.H. Nageshwar Rao, DGM (Engineering) Ramachandra Murthy Bhuvanagiri, and AGM (Asset Performance) Narayana Boddu, received the award during the CII’s 25th National Award for Excellence in Energy Management 2024 ceremony held in Hyderabad.

Raghav Trivedi, CEO of SEIL said: “This award validates our relentless pursuit of energy efficiency and sustainability. Our team’s hard work and dedication in mitigating the carbon footprint has paid off, and we are proud to be a leader in the energy sector. We are committed to making a positive impact on the environment.”

SEIL has a successful track record of developing and operating thermal power generation assets in the country. It has a 2.64-GW supercritical thermal power generation complex located in Nellore district and provides reliable and sustainable power to consumers across the sub-continent.

