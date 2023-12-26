GIFT a SubscriptionGift
SEIL Energy wins UBS Forums’ CSR award

December 26, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Independent power producer (IPP) SEIL Energy India Limited (SEIL)‘s green initiative has won the best CSR Impact Award at the 9th Edition of Corporate Social Responsibility Summit and Awards held by UBS Forums in Bengaluru.

The award was presented to SEIL for its exemplary contributions in decarbonisation. To support the community around its area of operations, SEIL implemented many environment friendly initiatives, including installation of solar rooftops, solar streetlights and solar water heaters; plantation drives; and supporting research on carbon capture, according to a SEIL release here on Tuesday.

CEO of SEIL Energy India Limited Raghav Trivedi congratulated the CSR team for empowering the local communities.

SEIL supported Anganwadis with solar rooftops, set up solar streetlights in Nelaturupalem and helped Vikrama Simhapuri University improve its green cover with extensive plantation drives. Over the past year, SEIL planted over 24,000 saplings on 60 acres of barren land parcels at various government institutions, including the police parade grounds and DKW College, in SPSR Nellore and Tirupati districts.

