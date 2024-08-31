SEIL Energy bags two awards for CSR initiatives in Nellore

SEIL Energy India Limited, formerly known as Sembcorp Energy India Limited, one of the largest independent power producers in India, won two awards in ‘Best Healthcare and Wellness Programme’ and ‘Best Environmentally Sustainable Programme’ categories during the ‘India CSR and Sustainability Conclave 2024’ organised by Brands Global Media in Delhi.

The first award was received for operating a mobile medical unit, community emergency ambulance service, health and wellness centres, RO water supply plants, supporting public health centres by providing medical equipment, conducting free eye check-ups and distribution of spectacles and audiometry camps.

Meanwhile, SEIL bagged the second award for effective decarbonisation initiatives. SEIL has provided rooftop solar systems for anganwadi centres and institutions such as Vikrama Simhapuri University, IRCS-Nellore, solar streetlights for Nelaturupalem. They have also organised mega plantation drives (32,000 saplings planted on 80 acres) at government offices in combined Nellore district.

Albert David Peter, CSR Head, and Rajeev Ranjan, SEIL secretary, received the awards on behalf of the company.

Raghav Trivedi, SEIL CEO congratulated the team for winning the awards and said, “Receiving the India CSR and Sustainability Awards is a testament to our unwavering commitment to community empowerment and sustainability, he said in a statement.