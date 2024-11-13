SEIL Energy bags seven awards from QCFI

Nellore-based independent power producer SEIL Energy India Limited announced that it bagged seven 5S (sort, set in order, shine, standardise, sustain) awards at the 10th convention on Quality Circles organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) in Tirupati on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While four Gold Awards were received for the best Kaizens, one each was received for Sustenance Organisation, Best Facilitator and Best Presentation categories respectively.

On behalf of SEIL Energy, Head (HR) Shanker Prasad Ch. D., Head (Safety) Venkatesan Sethunathan, and Head (Operations) Srinivas B.V, along with team members, received the awards. SEIL Energy CEO Raghav Trivedi also spoke at the event.

The QCFI’s 10th Convention on Quality Circles brought together industry leaders and professionals to share 5S best practices and celebrate achievements in quality management.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.