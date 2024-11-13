ADVERTISEMENT

SEIL Energy bags seven awards from QCFI

Published - November 13, 2024 07:35 pm IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Nellore-based independent power producer SEIL Energy India Limited announced that it bagged seven 5S (sort, set in order, shine, standardise, sustain) awards at the 10th convention on Quality Circles organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) in Tirupati on Wednesday.

While four Gold Awards were received for the best Kaizens, one each was received for Sustenance Organisation, Best Facilitator and Best Presentation categories respectively.

On behalf of SEIL Energy, Head (HR) Shanker Prasad Ch. D., Head (Safety) Venkatesan Sethunathan, and Head (Operations) Srinivas B.V, along with team members, received the awards. SEIL Energy CEO Raghav Trivedi also spoke at the event.

The QCFI’s 10th Convention on Quality Circles brought together industry leaders and professionals to share 5S best practices and celebrate achievements in quality management.

