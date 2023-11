November 18, 2023 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) Council approved a proposal for renaming the Seetharampuram Signal Junction as ‘Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Circle’.

VMC Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar had informed the same to Vijayawada (Central) MLA Malladi Vishnu and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samithi Convenor N.V.L. Narasimha Rao.

The proposal was approved by the Council in its meeting held on October 31, he added.

