 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Seers urge government to take steps for protection of temple lands in all districts of Andhra Pradesh

Swami Srinivasananda claims that over 50,000 acres of temple lands were grabbed in the State

Published - November 24, 2024 09:29 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau
Sadhu Parishad president Swami Srinivasananda is being taken with Purnakumbham to the Hindu Dharmika Sammelanam in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Sadhu Parishad president Swami Srinivasananda is being taken with Purnakumbham to the Hindu Dharmika Sammelanam in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

A.P. Sadhu Parishad President Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati speaking at a religious conclave, in Krishnapuram village of Ponduru mandal in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

A.P. Sadhu Parishad President Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati speaking at a religious conclave, in Krishnapuram village of Ponduru mandal in Srikakulam district on Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh Sadhu Parishad president and head of Anandasramam, Swami Srinivasananda Saraswati, on Sunday, asked the government to take steps for the protection of temple lands in all districts of Andhra Pradesh, and take action against land grabbers immediately.

Speaking at the Hindu Dharmika Sammelanam organised in Krishnapuram village of Ponduru mandal in Srikakulam district, he claimed that over 50,000 acres of temple lands were grabbed in the State, alleging that the Endowments Department failed to take steps for their protection.

Mr. Srinivasananda also asked the government to ensure the appointment of exclusively followers of Hinduism as employees and officials in all temples across the State. He further asked the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to construct Lord Venkateswara Swamy temples in colonies of Scheduled Castes and Tribes to prevent ‘religious conversions’ in the State.

Sadhu Parishad honorary president Atluri Narayana Rao coordinated arrangements for the religious conclave in which several devotees of the North Andhra region participated.

Ahobilam’s Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy, Telangana Sadhu Parishad President Sankargiri Swamy, Paramatmananda Swamy of Chinmaya Mission, Srikakulam, and Hindu Devalaya Parirakshana Samithi president Darsanapu Srinivas also spoke.

Published - November 24, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.