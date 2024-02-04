ADVERTISEMENT

Seers need to ensure righteousness at temples in Tirumala and Tirupati: BJP

February 04, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has stopped uploading the board’s decisions on its website and the money dropped into the temple ‘hundi’ by devotees is being used by the government for purposes other than intended, alleges BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan

BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the seers and Peethadhipathis to ensure dharma (righteousness) at the famous shrines of Tirumala and Tirupati.

Addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Sunday, BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy pointed out that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had stopped uploading its board resolutions on its website, thus giving a death blow to transparency.

Similarly, the funds dropped by Srivari devotees into the ‘hundi’ were being taken away by the State government for purposes other than intended.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The party also flayed the TTD’s decision to give away ₹100 crore on a platter for maintaining sanitation in Tirupati, which was primarily the job of the municipal corporation.

“In no other pilgrim place in the country can we find the temple management spending crores of rupees towards upkeep of sanitation. The urban local body collects taxes and is meant to do the same,” Mr. Reddy observed.

“Apart from discussing religious issues, I request the Peethadhipathis and seers to raise the above issues with the TTD authorities at the ongoing Dharmika Sadassu in Tirumala,” the BJP leader said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US