GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seers need to ensure righteousness at temples in Tirumala and Tirupati: BJP

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has stopped uploading the board’s decisions on its website and the money dropped into the temple ‘hundi’ by devotees is being used by the government for purposes other than intended, alleges BJP leader Bhanuprakash Reddy

February 04, 2024 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
BJP State spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy addressing the media in Tirupati on Sunday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appealed to the seers and Peethadhipathis to ensure dharma (righteousness) at the famous shrines of Tirumala and Tirupati.

Addressing a media conference in Tirupati on Sunday, BJP spokesperson G. Bhanuprakash Reddy pointed out that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) had stopped uploading its board resolutions on its website, thus giving a death blow to transparency.

Similarly, the funds dropped by Srivari devotees into the ‘hundi’ were being taken away by the State government for purposes other than intended.

The party also flayed the TTD’s decision to give away ₹100 crore on a platter for maintaining sanitation in Tirupati, which was primarily the job of the municipal corporation.

“In no other pilgrim place in the country can we find the temple management spending crores of rupees towards upkeep of sanitation. The urban local body collects taxes and is meant to do the same,” Mr. Reddy observed.

“Apart from discussing religious issues, I request the Peethadhipathis and seers to raise the above issues with the TTD authorities at the ongoing Dharmika Sadassu in Tirumala,” the BJP leader said.

