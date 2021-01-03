Seer unhappy over attacks on temples

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati urges Minister to take stringent action against the accused

The seer of Sri Sarada Peetam Swaroopanandendra Saraswati expressed unhappiness over the recent attacks on temples in the State, here on Saturday. Swaroopanandendra Saraswati asked Endowments Minister Velamapalli Srinivas to initiate stringent action to control such attacks by anti-social elements.

He held discussions with the Endowments Minister before he held a meeting with other officials.

He emphasised on the need to protect the government’s image and also stop the acts that hurt Hindu devotees.

Swaroopanandendra Saraswati asked the Minister to enhance security at the temples.

The seer said that the State government should send a clear message to the people that it is serious about protecting the temples.